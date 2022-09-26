AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire in the area of I-40 and South Nelson early Monday morning.

According to the department, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the area of I-40 and South Nelson at around 6:50 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews saw fire showing from the roof of the back of a commercial building. Firefighters were able to cut through a chain link fence and force entry into the back door of the metal building, said officials, and extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the building.

The fire was just inside the back door in the ceiling area of a bathroom, said the department. There were no people inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Department officials noted that the fire was under control by around 7:23 a.m.