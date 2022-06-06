AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) released details on multiple fires they responded to over the weekend, one on Sunday afternoon and another early Monday morning.

According to department officials, firefighters responded to a single-story house fire on Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of North Polk Street, at around 2 p.m. The fire was considered under control by around 2:30 p.m., and firefighters reported that the home was vacant with several windows boarded. No people were found inside during a search of the home, and the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate.

Early Monday morning at around 2 a.m., department officials said that firefighters responded to a fire on the 100 block of North Florida Street. When they arrived, firefighters found a detached garage showing heavy fire, but crews were able to bring the flames under control by around 2:30 a.m.

According to the department, no occupants of the home were there at the time of the fire, and no exposures or injuries were reported. However, the fire is still under investigation.

