AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Tuesday night two-alarm fire that caused “significant damage” to a building in the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.

According to the department, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of North Jefferson Street at around 9:57 p.m. on Tuesday in which crews found a large garage with fire and smoke showing throughout the building. A second alarm was raised during the course of fighting the fire to bring more assistance to the scene, and crews used hose lines and an aerial ladder in order to extinguish the flames from the outside of the building. The fire was brought under control, according to officials, by about 11 p.m.

Officials reported that the building was “significantly damaged” by the fire, with both the roof sections of the exterior and interior walls collapsed. Crews stayed at the scene after the fire was stabilized in order to make sure all “hot spots” throughout the building were found and extinguished.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the fire, said officials, but no cause for the fire was noted in the department’s Wednesday morning report.