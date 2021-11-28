Crews rescue woman trapped on cliff edge at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Palo Duro Canyon State Park said several agencies worked together on Saturday, Nov. 27, to rescue a woman who became trapped on the edge of a cliff.

In a post on Instagram, the park said at around 4:30 p.m., crews with Texas State Park Police, Randall County Fire Department, and Canyon Fire Department responded to a call for assistance off of the Capitol Peak formation. They said the woman became trapped after hiking off-trail in the area.

Palo Duro Canyon said the woman was able to call 911 to ask for help. First responders were then able to access her and bring her to safety.

Park staff urged all visitors to always remain on designated trails in order to guarantee everyone’s safety.