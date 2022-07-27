AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Tuesday evening fire in which crews rescued 10 dogs.

According to the department, crews responded to the 1200 block of North Tyler at around 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arriving, crews found a mobile home with “heavy fire” coming from a wooden porch, which had extended inside the home.

The fire was under control by 8:10 p.m. according to the department, and the occupants of the home were outside by the time crews arrived. However, firefighters rescued ten dogs from inside the home and treated two of the dogs with oxygen due to smoke inhalation.



via the Amarillo Fire Department

Officials reported that the fire started on the porch and that the Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the people and animals impacted by the blaze.