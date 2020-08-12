Crews repairing gas leak in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A gas leak in northwest Amarillo has been repaired.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Fairway and Clubview.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, when crews arrived, they found a tractor in the ditch on the south side of Fairway had hit an underground gas line.

AFD said they called a Level 2 Haz-Mat due to the high readings at the scene.

Fairway was shutdown between Clubview and North Coulter.

Atmos Evergy worked to repair the leak.

One home was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

