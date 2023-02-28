AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, crews across the Texas Panhandle are on standby with the potential of increased fire activity throughout the region.

This comes as the Texas A&M Forest Service recently raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness level with the potential increased threat of wildfire activity across the state, including the Texas Panhandle.

Hemphill County Fire

According to officials with the Wheeler County Emergency Management department, there is a reported wildfire in Hemphill County, north of Highway 277. The department is asking individuals to avoid the area and “let the fire departments operate.”

According to the department, the Allison, Briscoe, Mobeetie and Wheeler Fire Departments are out assisting with this fire.

