AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are currently working the scene of a wreck on US 87 and Mobley.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the northbound lanes are currently closed at US 87 and Mobley.

Texas DPS said a single-vehicle rollover and one persons was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials ask that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.