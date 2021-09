Single motorcycle wreck near I-40 and Paramount (KAMR/KCIT)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are currently working the scene of a wreck on I-40 and Paramount.

According to APD, at around 6 p.m. a single motorcycle hit a traffic cone and crashed into the grass near I-40.

The driver was seriously injured, according to APD.

This is a developing story, stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.