Crews battling fire north of Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials, there is a fire north of Pampa near highway 282.

It is currently unknown how big the fire is but, Pampa, Gruver, Wheeler, and Miami’s Fire Departments are all responding to help fight the fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

