Crews battle early morning fire in Downtown Amarillo, local business burns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A local business burned early this morning in Downtown Amarillo, leading to an hours-long response from firefighters.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, a call for smoke in the area drew crews to the scene at around 5:11 a.m. on July 22. Smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived at the Jenkins Doors & Windows Facility on the 1000 block of SW 5th.

Nobody was inside and no injuries were reported, according to the Fire Department. Crews said the fire is currently under control, but damage will be assessed after the sun rises.