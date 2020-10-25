Crash in Oldham County leaves one person dead

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A crash in Oldham County left one person dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TxDPS said on Saturday, Oct. 24 around 5:30 a.m. about 8 miles west of Adrian, a vehicle was heading west on I-40 at an unsafe speed for the curve in the roadway.

The vehicle had traveled off the roadway and into the center median where the driver attempted to get back onto the roadway but lost control of the vehicle and rolled over multiple times before coming to rest on its drivers’ side on the inside westbound lane, according to TxDPS.

The crash resulted in the death of a 12-year old passenger of San Bernardino, California, according to TxDPS the passenger died on scene.

TxDPS said the driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The other two passengers were transported to the hospital as well but with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TxDPS.

