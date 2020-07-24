Crash in Carson County leaves one man dead

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A crash in Carson County on Friday morning left one man dead, according to The Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to TxDPS, at around 9:28 a.m. on Friday, July 24, about two miles southeast of Conway, two vehicles collided resulting in the death of Gary Hiler, a 69-year-old man from Abiline.

TxDPS said the driver of the vehicle that collided with Hiler was heading west on the IH 40 Frontage Road and approaching the intersection with SH 207. Hiler at the time was heading north on SH 207.

According to TxDPS, Hiler disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of SH 207 & I-40 Frontage Road and pulled into the path of the other driver, the driver of the other vehicle was unable to avoid a the crash and hit Hiler.

Hiler was transported by an ambulance to the hospital where he later died from injuries from the crash, according to TxDPS. The other driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation, and information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators’ findings, according to TxDPS.

