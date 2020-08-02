Crash in Carson County leaves one juvenile dead

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A crash outside of Panhandle, Texas on Saturday left a 14-year old girl dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to TxDPS, the accident occurred on Saturday, August 1 around 3:08 p.m. about one mile outside of Panhandle, on County Rd 11 in Carson County.

TxDPS said the vehicle was heading east on CR 11 at a high rate of speed when it began to fish tail causing the driver to lose control. It was then, according to TxDPS, the vehicle spun around and side skid off of the roadway into the barrow ditch where it rolled over multiple times.

TxDPS said the driver, 14, from Panhandle, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as a result, and died on scene. The passenger in the vehicle, a 14-year-old juvenile female of Pampa, was treated on the scene and released to her guardian, according to TxDPS.

The crash is still under investigation, according to TxDPS.

