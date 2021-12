MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo headquarters’ Wednesday announcement, US 287 northbound was closed at County Road E – a cotton gin – due to a crash.

Drivers should consider an alternate route through the area while services respond to the crash, and be aware of possible first responder vehicles or personnel near or in the roadway.

