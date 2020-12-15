Road closed on Cherry Street in Amarillo

CORRECTION: This story has updated to reflect that the cause of the closure is currently unknown.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, US-87 northbound is closed at Cherry Street.

Traffic is being detoured, says TxDOT, to the access road.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

