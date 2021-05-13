Cpl. Cruz distinguished as Corrections Officer of the Year for Texas

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced that Cpl. Cruz from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was distinguished as the Corrections Office of the Year for Texas at the Texas Jail Association in Austin.

Sheriff Brian Thomas said she is one the Sheriff’s Office strongest workers and leaders.

