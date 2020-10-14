Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Finals ongoing at the Amarillo National Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Ongoing from Oct. 13 – Oct. 17, beginning at 8 a.m., the Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Finals will be at the Amarillo National Center.

Mounted contestants will compete in the timed event using two .45 caliber single action revolvers, each loaded with five rounds of blank ammunition.

Western style dress, or period dress of the late 1800’s is required, according to the Tri-State Expo.

(The Tri-State Expo also advises ear plugs.)

The event is free to watch in the Amarillo National Center, with the showcase of champions beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

