Cowboy Fast Draw Southern Territorial Championship held at the Big Texan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is one of the oldest shooting events in the world, and today we got the chance to see the Cowboy Fast Draw

The Big Texan Steak Ranch hosted the Southern Territorial Championship on Wednesday. It is a timed sport using the .45 caliber western style six-shooter. The goal is to shoot the 24-inch round circle target as fast as possible.

The history of this event started back in the 1800s.

“We are, of course, letting people try it starting next Tuesday. So people are welcome to come into the range. We’ll be open to the public and you can pay to try it,” said competitor Stephanie Price.

This is not the only event for the Cowboy Fast Draw. Amarillo is also playing host to the Texas State Championship this weekend.

More from MyHighPlains.com: