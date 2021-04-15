COVID-related waiver for expired Texas DLs and ID cards has ended

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The COVID-related waiver on expired Texas driver licenses (DLs) and identification cards (IDs) has ended, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced. DPS officials urge drivers with an expired DL or ID to make an appointment or renew online.

Texas DPS said it installed a new procedure allowing drivers with expired DLs who were unable to schedule an appointment prior to the waiver ending, to request a temporary driving permit. The permit would remain valid until their appointment date.

The expiration waiver was originally granted by Governor Greg Abbott in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. DPS officials said the waiver applied to DLs, commercial DLs, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election ID certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

DPS officials warned they cannot determine what action a law enforcement officer or court may take if a citizen is stopped while driving with an expired DL, as both have discretion in those situations. Anyone with an expired DL is encouraged to make a renewal appointment and apply for the temporary driving permit in order to stay compliant.

Texas DPS officials encourage citizens to renew their DL or ID card online. Eligible customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (18-866-357-3639). Officials added that the requirements and costs for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person renewal.

Select Texas DPS offices have been designated as high-volume offices to assist drivers needing in-person DL services. Hours at these offices are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday. To find the closest extended hours office to you, click here.

DPS officials explained that all services at DL offices statewide are now by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or check availability, click here.