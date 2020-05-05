COVID-19’s impact on local beef industry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 has impacted several industries, but one of those unaffected is the local beef industry.

We spoke with the Texas Cattle Feeders Association to find out how the cattle industry is doing during this tough time.

“This is a temporary supply chain distribution, but the backlog in the country is going to be with us for a while. The supply of beef will be acquire. What you see in the grocery store might be a little different. Thin stocking of stuff of meat cases. Maybe not the selection or specific cuts we’re use to. But the supply will be fine,” said Paul Defoor, Chairman of the TCFA.

Josh Winegarner, the Director of Industry Affairs at the TCFA said the local cattle and beef industry is doing well during this time.

He said they had challenges at first trying to transition product that was going to the hotel, restaurant, and institutional trade to the retail market and that keeping cattle in feedlots and on ranches is by switching them to a new diet.

“We are set up in such a way that if they have to stay on grass a little longer or stay in feedyards a little longer or put them on a thing we call a maintenance ration, just to hold them at their current weight, then we can do that,” said Winegarner.

Winegarner said there is beef coming through the system like there always has been. He said there is plenty of product available and plenty of cattle available. It is just trying to process the cattle through the system that is taking a little longer.

“Be assured, there is plenty of beef available. We just have to get it through the system into the market place for people to buy it,” said Winegarner

Winegarner and Defoor added if there continues to be a backlog of cattle and high demand for beef, there could be an economic impact on the consumer, meaning higher prices.

