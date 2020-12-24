COVID-19 Vaccines delivered to Hansford County

Hello folks and Merry Christmas! The winds died down considerably and we started out bitterly cold with single digit wind chills. The wind does strengthen again this afternoon but not nearly as bad as yesterday. Under a sunny sky, we'll look to heat up to the 40s and 50s, so you'll want the extra layer still.

Christmas Day allows even nicer weather with temperatures topping out in the low 60s with even weaker winds. Saturday continues that trend but temperatures drop back to the 50s for Sunday.

Next week is looking cold once more, with day time highs in the 40s and the next round of precipitation, in the form of rain and snow by Tuesday.

Have a wonderful holiday and stay warm!

Meteorologist Chris Martin