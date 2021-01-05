COVID-19 Vaccine wait time at minimum in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, the wait time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Amarillo Civic Center is at a minimum.
The line to receive the vaccine is small, said the City, and the public is encouraged to participate.
The City asks that those coming to the Amarillo Civic Center for the vaccine use Entrance 3, and check back throughout the day at amarilloalerts.com.
The City of Amarillo has expanded vaccine availability to those eligible under Phases 1A and 1B of the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Initiative.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- COVID-19 has infected nearly 1 in 8 El Paso residents
- LA County paramedics directed not to transport certain patients with low chance of survival
- Students buy specialized shield for Texas teacher at high risk for COVID-19
- Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield to host nightly talk show on WGN America
- Nearly $1 billion on the line in 2 giant lottery jackpots