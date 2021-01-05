COVID-19 Vaccine wait time at minimum in Amarillo

Good morning folks. Stronger winds are on the way for this afternoon ahead of the next cold front. We started out cold enough for the jacket or coat, but the rest of the day brings more intense wind gusts, up around 40 mph as clouds move overhead. With winds from the southwest, we'll heat up to the 60s but the wildfire danger rises. Continue to avoid outdoor burning.

This latest upper-level low will be too far to the north to bring rain or snow here but will still send us strong winds into tomorrow, as temperatures drop. We'll only heat up to the 40s and 50s for Wednesday as the sky starts to clear out.

Calmer weather is ahead Thursday with average temperatures and Friday looks about the same.Saturday night is when the next low arrives, and right now, it seems we'll have a few rain showers before snow comes through that moves out Sunday morning. Things may changes with this forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday and stay out of the wind!

Meteorologist Chris Martin