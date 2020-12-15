WATCH: COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Health officials said that the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Amarillo on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The initial allotment of 975 vaccines will arrive at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine and will be split evenly between BSA Health System and Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS).

Officials said the vaccines will be stored in sub-80 freezers at the TTUHSC-Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy until they are transferred to hospitals beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Both hospitals reported the intention to immunize their frontline health care workers as soon as possible this week. Health care workers have already begun signing up for their immunizations and will continue to receive them on a staggered schedule throughout the week.

Additional vaccine shipments are anticipated in the coming days.

Said officials, “BSA, NWTH and TTUHSC are proud to collaborate on this monumental event.”