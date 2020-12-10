COVID-19 vaccine could be sent to Amarillo area as soon as next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Moderna and Pfizer’s submitted Emergency Use Authorizations have been approved by the FDA.

Casie Stoughton, Amarillo Public Health Director, said they anticipate the COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped later this month.

Starting as early as next week, the first of the two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine could begin to be distributed.

In this week’s City COVID-19 Update, Dr. Brian Weis, Northwest Texas Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, explained that the vaccine is made up of two shots separated by 21 days.

Additionally, with the vaccine comes potential side effects.

Dr. Weis said, “We know that when you get the vaccine, over 50% of people can expect developing flu-like symptoms for a day or two afterwards. Significant flu-like symptoms.”

As for who gets the vaccine first, under the DSHS tier system, the first allocations of the vaccine are to be for front line healthcare workers and first responders.

“So what we’re anticipating is we may be able to immunize as many as several hundred patients a day or employees a day under this system and then we’ll have to have them come back 21 days later,” stated Dr. Weis.

BSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, also explained, “Which has been tiered to put those people that have the highest risk for being exposed to COVID at the front of the list for vaccinations and we’re working through that so we can vaccinate hopefully several hundreds of people per day.”

As for now, hospitals are setting up systems to schedule individual employees, who want to get vaccinated.

“So they’ll go into a database, you’ll actually schedule a time for them to come. We have a certain number of slots for every 20 minutes or every 30 minutes. You actually have to fill out a questionnaire. The important thing is that with these vaccines, the state is holding the second dose. The dose for 21 days,” said Dr. Weis.

After the first allotment, Dr. Weis said that he hopes that within a month, hopefully there will be a population of people immune to COVID-19 from this vaccine.

“Good news is that some reports are saying that as early as seven days after the second immunization, you may be immune to COVID-19. That’s incredible. What an amazing vaccine,” shared Dr. Weis.

It is also very important to note that receiving the vaccine is voluntary.