COVID-19 vaccine available at United Supermarkets in Lubbock

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
united-supermarkets_1441657559013_4725167_ver1.0_640_360_1508840158202.png

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All adults over the age of 18 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccination and, according to United Supermarkets, vaccines are available at United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos pharmacies in Lubbock.

United Supermarkets said that individuals can schedule an appointment by calling 866-277-2843 or visiting https://www.theunitedfamily.com/appointment.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss