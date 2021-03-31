COVID-19 vaccine available at United Supermarkets in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All adults over the age of 18 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccination and, according to United Supermarkets, vaccines are available at United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos pharmacies in Lubbock.
United Supermarkets said that individuals can schedule an appointment by calling 866-277-2843 or visiting https://www.theunitedfamily.com/appointment.
