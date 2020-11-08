COVID-19 testing rate increasing on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the High Plains sees more cases of COVID-19, that means testing is being done at a higher rate.

On Wednesday, Casie Stoughton, Director of Amarillo Public Health gave an update.

She said the positivity rate at the drive-thru testing site is 48% and the five-day case average is 379 new cases a day.

On Monday, Stoughton said they tested a record number of people at the drive-thru testing site, with 200 people getting tested.

As of Friday, the High Plains COVID-19 hospitalization rate was sitting at 30.84%. Stoughton reiterated ways to drop those numbers.

“Wearing a mask, staying a least six feet apart from others, staying home if you’re sick. And if you’re positive for COVID-19, that means a minimum of ten days from the day you test positive and staying home if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and if you have been exposed, that means staying home 14 days since the last time you saw the person that was positive,” said Stoughton.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller added the city is doing more tests now than at any point since the coronavirus hit the high plains.

With these numbers and other conditions, the city remains at level red status. Stoughton said they will reevaluate next week and issue another level red or move to level orange.

Miller said if anyone needs transportation assistance to get tested, Amarillo City Transit is providing free transportation with a testing referral.

