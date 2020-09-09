COVID-19 dashboard for Texas public schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community will soon get a daily look at COVID-19 cases in area schools.

The Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of State Health Services are putting together a COVID-19 School Dashboard.

Amarillo’s Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton, said they are working on a dashboard that will allow the community to click on an interactive map to access campus-specific information related to COVID-19.

The Texas Education Agency and the State Department of Health announced the idea of the dashboard a few months ago.

Stoughton said at this time, the dashboard will only include public schools.

“Right now, it’ll just be the ISD’s and then we hope to have the higher education, but that’s a little more complicated…” said Stoughton.

MyHighPlains.com were told the dashboard will come out around the same time the city releases the latest COVID-19 information for Potter and Randall Counties.

Stoughton said they are working on the final details now and they expect it to be up and running in about a week or so.

“Our community will be able to click on a campus and…there will be campus-specific information related to COVID-19,” explained Stoughton.

This will work similarly to the dashboard they update online each day. The data found on this future dashboard will include any person who has tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, each school will have to submit a form if a COVID-19 test is confirmed. This is for any student who has been on-campus.

To prevent anyone from submitting that information to the state, each school is given a specific code to report any COVID-19 cases.

Cases that happened from the first day of school until now had to be submitted Tuesday, Sept. 8. As for current and future cases during the week, those will be reported on the following Monday.

Stoughton said these case numbers will be as up to date as possible.