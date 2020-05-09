COVID-19 changing how realtors are operating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —When it comes to the housing market, COVID-19 has changed the way realtors show off homes and do tours, but one local realtor says it has not slowed down people wanting to buy or sell.

“It changes it a little bit. We’ve come up with some technology-based stuff that we started doing, that we started implementing now versus what we had in the past, like one of my newer listings I had, we did what we called a virtual walkthrough,” said Mitzi Wade, Chairman of the Amarillo Association of Realtors.

If someone is looking to sell their home, Wade says they are taking extra safety precautions.

“They’re going to be a little more precautious, go through some questions, making sure you haven’t been running a fever, make sure you’re not sick, first of all. Second of all, we make sure you are wearing a mask, but that’s up to the buyer or seller’s preference,” said Wade.

Wade says people are still buying and selling during this time, and it’s actually increased since this time last year.

Wade also said the market could possibly see a dip in June, but make a quick recovery.

“We may be talking about something totally different in June, but right now we were coming in real strong in our first quarter obviously, and that’s catapulted us forward. We will most likely have a dip like any market like it affected anyone else, but I think it will be a small dip, it will be a small blip on the radar,” added Wade.

Wade said that the people looking to buy a home right now are motivated, serious buyers, who have already gone through screening questions with their realtor. She also said this is not like the 2008 housing crisis, as this is a health crisis, and lenders are still willing to lend money.

