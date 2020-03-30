COVID-19 changing how churches are reaching congregations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Churches around the world are closing their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Now, they are forced to come up with new ways to host services.

Like so many others, Paramount Baptist Church has moved to an online setting.

Anderson says whether it is online or at home, the message remains the same.



“I’ll be honest with you, my prayer is that the truth of god’s love is going to be able to be shared even more broadly through this hiccup of a venue than in our building.” said, Dave Anderson, Discipleship Pastor at Paramount Baptist Church.

Anderson says he is hopeful their message can be spread even more.

The doors will remain closed at Paramount Baptist until further notice. It begs the question: What about Easter?



“At this point, unless something changes with the recommendation the local government has given us, we’ll plan on having easter online as well. There won’t be any change with that. Now if something happens and our local government feels the risk is less and gives us the freedom to go ahead and congregate in bigger groups then that will change things, but at this point, we plan on having Easter online.” said Anderson.

Anderson believes this will be a catalyst to get churches who haven’t moved online to deliver their sermons to do so.



Paramount Baptist is holding three meetings a week online. Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

