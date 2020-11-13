COVID-19 cases continue to rise in area school districts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Department of State Health Services and the TEA said Amarillo ISD has 123 new student cases and 78 new staff cases for the reporting period of Nov. 2 – 8.
The Department of State Health and the TEA also said Canyon ISD has had 47 new cases among students and 28 cases among staff members in the same reporting period.
