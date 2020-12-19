COVID-19 cases continue to rise in area school districts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Department of State Health Services and the TEA, Amarillo ISD had 69 new student cases for the reporting period of Dec. 9-13,
They also had 29 new staff cases.
Canyon ISD had 18 new student cases and eight new staff cases during the same reporting period.
