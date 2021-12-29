Court reschedules Reagor sentencing for March

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the court granted the defense team’s recent motion for an extension on filing objections for a presentence report, court officials have rescheduled Bart Reagor’s sentencing hearing for 10 a.m. March 10 in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, a jury convicted Reagor of one count of making false statements to a bank and found him not guilty on two counts of bank fraud during an October trial. Reagor’s sentencing was initially scheduled for Feb. 24 in Amarillo Federal Court.

Court officials recently granted the defense’s motion to extend the portion of time the team can file objections to the presentence report drafted by the US Probation office. According to previous reports, officials with the defense state that the draft report is more than 50 pages, encompassing topics including “relevant conduct.” This conduct includes the activities of the multitude of individuals involved in the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group floorplan fraud and check-kiting schemes, including Shane Smith, the auto group’s former chief financial officer, and Steven Reinhart, the auto group’s former legal compliance director.

“By including the floorplan fraud/check-kiting of these 15 other people, the report magnifies Mr. Reagor’s criminal exposure to a range of 324 to 405 months’ imprisonment,” the motion states. “Given the length of this report and the grave prison exposure, counsel is unsurprisingly forced to research, draft, and file significant objections.”

The new deadlines consist of the following:

Objections to the presentencing report – Jan. 18;

Resonses to objections to the presentencing report – Jan. 25;

Addendum to the presentencing report – Feb. 1;

Objections to the addendum to the presentencing report – Feb. 4;

Replies to objections to the addendum to the presentencing report – Feb. 9;

File all exhibits – Feb. 16.

The sentencing dates for former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group Chief Financial Officer Shane Smith as well as Steven Reinhart, the auto group’s former legal compliance director, are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in Amarillo Federal Court. Both Smith and Reinhart testified in Reagor’s October trial.