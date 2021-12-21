Court orders psychological evaluation for Lenwood Drive explosion suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Erfan Salamanzadeh, who was arrested after a late July explosion that led to the evacuation of 14 Amarillo homes, was transferred to a federal detention center for a psychological evaluation.

According to court documents, Salamanzadeh arrived at the Federal Detention Center, SeaTac (FDC SeaTac) on Nov. 22. He was required to quarantine for around 20 days, after which the court-ordered evaluation could begin. However, FDC SeaTac reported to the court that the facility is under “modified operations,” and due to delays, “unable to provide specific information as to timelines regarding completion of the evaluation and report.”

As ordered by the court, according to released documents, Salamanzadeh may be committed for up to 30 days for the completion of the evaluation, although the clinical psychologist may also request a 15-day extension.

Salmanzadeh was arrested after the explosion and indicted for “Making and Possessing an Unregistered Destructive Device.” According to previously released court documents, he “knowingly made and possessed a firearm that was, and readily have been put in operating condition, that is a destructive device.” The gun was not registered to Salmanzadeh in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

