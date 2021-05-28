Court documents detail multiple May arrests, Amarillo father and daughter among four indicted for drug trafficking

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In three separate cases, four people were indicted by a grand jury on May 26 and 27 for drug trafficking charges – including an Amarillo father and daughter, and men from Parmer and Sherman Counties.

Jessica Medina and Arthur Steven Romero shared court documents, indicted together for counts of drug trafficking on May 27, as well as possessing a firearm “in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

Medina was arrested on May 2 in Amarillo after surveillance and a traffic stop that included a probable cause search uncovered drugs in the vehicle she was driving, according to the filed criminal complaint. The home Medina was seen leaving during surveillance, occupied by her parents and son, was searched after her arrest.

Romero, Medina’s father, was arrested on May 2 after the home search revealed drug residue, over $3,000, and a collection of firearms – six of which were noted as stolen, one being found to have been used in a homicide in another state. Both Romero and Medina were noted as convicted felons in the complaint, banned from owning firearms.

In another case, Leobardo Bailon Cervantes was indicted for “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or more of Cocaine” on May 26.

Court documents said Cervantes was arrested on May 25 in Parmer County, Texas, after a warranted search of his property revealed over 1,385 grams of cocaine underneath the hood of a vehicle in multiple packages, among other evidence.

On May 27, court documents said Oswaldo Esquivel-Barcenas was indicted on two counts of drug trafficking, “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” and “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Esquivel-Barcenas was reported by documents as arrested in Sherman County, Texas, on May 6 after a traffic stop involving a probable cause search. The search uncovered six “large plastic baggies” containing what tested as 12.1 kilograms of methamphetamine under the vehicle’s carpet.

According to the criminal complaint, Esquivel-Barcenas told narcotics agents that he had gotten the methamphetamine from a source in Mexico, was given $1,000 for trip expenses and was to be paid $3,000 when the bags were delivered.