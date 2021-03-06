Couple in NWTH critical care unit celebrate wedding in ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A couple in the Northwest Texas critical care unit recently celebrated their nuptials in a small wedding ceremony in the NWTH critical care unit, NWTH officials announced.

The critical care nursing team and the NWTH pastoral care chaplain added their special touch to the ceremony by having flowers, decorating the patient room, and connecting their family virtually to view the ceremony, hospital officials stated.

One NWTH Charge Nurse was asked to be the Maid of Honor, according to NWTH. During the ceremony, the couple shared their love and devotion to each other as a reminder to cherish the ones close to you every day.

