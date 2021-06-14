County Commissioners discuss possibility of expanding the Potter County Detention Center

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Detention Center could be expanding

County Commissioners discussed the possibility during this morning’s meeting.

The funds for the changes would come from the American Rescue Plan.

The new expansion could include a mental health pod to house inmates.

“With what the purchaser said was like $150,000 a bed, lets drop it down to 96 a bed pod lets put a wall down the middle of it so we can house both male & female of course all this has to go through jail standards to get approved but that’s kind of the thought,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas.

Officials said the discussion will continue when architects present the new design.