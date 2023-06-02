Nearly a fifth of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

While the West is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from its driest period of the last 1,200 years—other parts of the country, like the Central U.S., are experiencing spells of unusual dryness.

In periods of drought, levels of major reservoirs and rivers can fall dramatically. Groundwater systems to feel the effects, and shrinking water supplies impact agriculture, hydropower generation, and wildfire risk.

Periods of drought have intensified and become more frequent in recent years due to climate change. Scientists predict that even in low emissions scenarios, much of the U.S. will be drier by the end of the century.

Stacker cited data from U.S. Drought Monitor to identify the counties in Texas with the worst droughts in the week leading up to May 23, 2023. Counties are ranked by percent of the area in drought conditions. Abnormally dry is not considered to be a drought, but is included as a separate data point. Additional data for the state overall is included. Any counties which are not experiencing drought are not included in the slideshow. Where over 25 counties are experiencing drought, the 25 counties with the highest severity levels are listed.

Texas statistics

– Abnormally dry: 18.7%

– Area in drought: 42.3% (#11 nationally)

— Moderate drought: 20.8%

— Severe drought: 13.7%

— Extreme drought: 7.3%

— Exceptional drought: 0.5%

#1. Dallam County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 9.6%

— Extreme drought: 90.0%

— Exceptional drought: 0.4%

#1. Gillespie County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 14.1%

— Extreme drought: 73.5%

— Exceptional drought: 12.4%

#1. Kerr County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 19.3%

— Extreme drought: 56.7%

— Exceptional drought: 24.0%

#1. Sherman County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 39.8%

— Extreme drought: 29.4%

— Exceptional drought: 30.7%

#1. Hansford County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 18.5%

— Extreme drought: 49.1%

— Exceptional drought: 32.4%

#1. Kendall County (tie)

– Abnormally dry: 0.0%

– Area in drought: 100.0%

— Moderate drought: 0.0%

— Severe drought: 0.0%

— Extreme drought: 43.4%

— Exceptional drought: 56.6%