Council Connect program starts tonight at Downtown Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Council Connect, the new tool announced by the city council to help with public comment, starts tonight.

It’s happening at 5:30 p.m. at Amarillo Downtown Library.

The city said the program will provide people an opportunity once a month to discuss topics directly with two councilmembers.

“The new format will greatly increase the availability of councilmembers at times and locations that are convenient to the public,” said Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller. “The new format (Council Connect) allows councilmembers to actively engage and have a conversation with citizens.”

The Texas Open Meetings Act limits how councilmembers can respond to citizens during public comment. The city said Council Connect addresses that issue by having two councilmembers present, not making is a quorum, letting the council members discuss issues in a “less restrictive” environment.

The city told us the program will be available in the evenings to increase public participation.