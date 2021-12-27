Corporal Mike E. Sanchez dead at 45 after losing COVID battle: APD reports

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, Corporal Mike E. Sanchez has lost his battle with COVID-19 this morning.

APD stated that Sanchez, 45, graduated from the 74th Amarillo Police Academy on Dec. 2, 2005 and has served in various positions, with his latest assignment as an expert Traffic Crash Investigator.

According to APD’s Facebook page, Cpl. Sanchez leaves behind wife, Brandi Sanchez, three children, and two older children from a previous relationship.

APD asks that you keep Mike and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.