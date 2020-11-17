Coronavirus Facts not Fear: Making it Work

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 900,000 people remain without a job and a steady paycheck as the pandemic rages on.

According to a National Women’s Law Center Analysis, nearly 1.1 million workers dropped out of the labor force between August and September.

Trent Morris , Workforce Solutions Panhandle Director, explained “the pandemic changed everything, and people were not able to go back to work or their jobs have changed or some people were teleworking or they had to stay home with their children.”

Also according to a National Women’s Law Center analysis, 865,000 women have lost their jobs compared to only 216,000 men.

Some call it a She-cession.

The average unemployment rate in the state of Texas is 7%, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. However, that rate here in the Panhandle sits at 4.2%.

According to Morris, in comparison to the national trend, males and females in the Panhandle are sitting at nearly equivalent unemployment statistics.

Morris explained, “In general, men and women equally have been effected by the changes in the business climate and whether or not their businesses remained open or whether they had to shut down because of the pandemic.”

As of last month, within the city limits of Amarillo, over 4,300 people were still out of work.

Among the thousands affected by the pandemic is Licensed Massage Therapist, Melanie Eggleston.

Eggleston commented, “my job is much more than a job to me. It’s really a part of my identity.”

After practicing massage therapy for nine years, she temporarily shut down her practice.

Explaining the reason behind her closure, Eggleston said, “About half of my clients are perfectly healthy, don’t have a history of cancer, but probably about half of my clients do. So I just did not feel like I wanted to put them or me in the position of potentially spreading this disease further than it had to be.”

The temporary closure soon turned into the foreseeable future as she decided to discontinue her business’ lease in September.

“I felt really lost and like a part of my identity was gone in that. So it was really hard. I was really grieving it,” said Eggleston.

Eggleston hopes her closure is not forever, but for the time being is taking classes to gain skills in other work areas.

“It’s really hard to not see my clients and it’s really hard not to do my job. I don’t know anybody who loves their job like I do,” said Eggleston.

For more information on these numbers go to the Texas Workforce Commission Unemployment Insurance System (UI) Claimant Dashboard.

The link provides a detailed look at the number of UI Claimants by zip code and from there, the numbers can be broken down into genders.

For a glimpse at the unemployment rates in the United States over the time period of 1960 to 2020, go here.

According to theglobaleconomy.com, the average unemployment rate for the USA during that time period was 6% with a minimum of 3.4% in September 1968 and a maximum of 14.7% in April 2020.

Additionally, to see the data that shows that four times more women than men dropped out of the labor force in September and why some have referred to this as the she-cession, go to nwlc.org.