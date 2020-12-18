Coronado Elementary School principal dresses as ‘Buddy’ the elf for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As area schools head into winter break, one AISD principal stopped traffic this morning to spread some Christmas cheer.

“Buddy” the elf made a special appearance at Coronado Elementary on the students’ last day.

“My favorite quote from Buddy would be, “don’t be a cotton-headed ninny muggin,” Coronado Elementary School Principal, Ramon Garcia, said.

To say “Elf” is Garcia’s favorite Christmas movie would probably be an understatement.



In his first year as principal at Coronado, it was his staff that encouraged him to get into character and dress up as Buddy.

“Then the teachers took up a donation and bought the Buddy outfit,” Garcia added. “That’s when I knew it was going to happen.”

So, Buddy The Elf , greeted kids, passed out candy and Skipped to class.

“I said ‘hey let’s go ahead and stop traffic and let’s skip across the crosswalk’… and they did,” Garcia explained.

Buddy was also accompanied by Santa.

“For the most part Santa is the one that got all the attention,” Garcia said.

“Ho Ho Ho …Seeing these kids reactions I mean, some of these kids you go in and they’re just like ahhhh,” Santa said.

Spreading a little Christmas cheer , even if that means bringing out the “Buddy” in all of us!

“It’s been been my best half day ever since I been in education and… I’ve been in education for about 20 years,” Garcia said.