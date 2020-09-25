Cornyn signs onto new Ports-to-Plains Corridor from Laredo to Amarillo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced his support for a new bill that would establish a Ports-to-Plains Trade Corridor from Laredo to Amarillo.

According to Sen. Cornyn’s office, this trade corridor would also stop in Del Rio, Midland-Odessa, San Angelo, and Lubbock.

Further, the proposed corridor would start in Mexico and continue through West Texas to Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, and ultimately up north through Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

“Texas is already the largest state exporter of goods, and adding an artery connecting us to Mexico and Canada will mean better access to markets for Texas farmers, ranchers, and producers,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I look forward to working with my colleagues representing states all along the Ports-to-Plains Corridor to bring this plan to fruition.”

