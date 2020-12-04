“Cops for CASA” toy drive tonight until 7 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The “Cops for CASA” toy drive continues tonight until 7 p.m.

The Amarillo Police Department said “if you’re still looking for dinners, and want to donate to a great cause, come to the CASA and Cops toy drive!”

APD said they are following COVID safety procedures.

Out tonight are Cheesecake Hustle, Fat Boys BBQ, and the Tap Truck Amarillo.

The APD will be accepting new and unwrapped toy donations, gift cards, and monetary donations for local CASA kids.