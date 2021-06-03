Coors Cowboy Club to host annual ranch rodeo this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coors Cowboy Club will hold their annual ranch rodeo on Friday June 4 and Saturday June 5 from 7:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a weekend of food, shopping and dancing, according to a press release from Coors Cowboy Club.
The rodeo will feature real cowboys competing in events such as saddle bronc riding, wild cow milking and more, the release stated.
The event is located at the Amarillo Tri-state Exposition and the tickets are $15, according to the release.
To purchase tickets for the event click here.
