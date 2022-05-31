AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Coors Cowboy Club announced the “Coors Cowboy Club Rodeo Week.” The rodeo will kick off with a cattle drive down Polk Street on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, June 2

8:00am-4:00pm Vendor Set-up ANC

6:00pm-7:00pm Longhorn Cattle Drive, Polk St.

6:30pm-11:30pm VIP Party (Ticket required) ANC

Friday, June 3

12:00pm-4:00pm Cowboy Christmas ANC

5:00pm-6:30pm Brats & Brew ANC

5:00pm-10:00pm Cowboy Christmas ANC

7:00pm-10:00pm 1st Performance CCC Ranch Rodeo ANC

10:00pm-12:00am Outdoor Dance & Party Roadhouse

Saturday, June 4

8:00am-4:00pm Cowboy Christmas ANC

8:00am-4:00pm High Plains Futurity Sale Bill Cody

9:00am-12:00pm World Championship Washer Pitching Grant Arena

1:00pm-2:30pm Chuckwagon Lunch Grant Arena

5:00pm-6:30pm BBQ & Brews ANC

5:00pm-10:00pm Cowboy Christmas ANC

7:00pm-10:00pm 2nd Performance CCC Ranch Rodeo ANC

10:00pm-12:00am Outdoor Dance & Party Roadhouse

The prices for the rodeo are $25 for adults and $10 for kids ages 7-12. Admission to the rodeo includes “Food & Brew”, Rodeo and Dance.

The Chuckwagon Lunch is $20 per plate, with a limit for the first 780 plates. Tickets for the lunch are sold only at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.