Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo back in action at Amarillo National Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo is back at the Amarillo National Center. It kicked off Friday night after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Now, the CCC said it hopes for large crowds as contestants from 14 different ranches in the area compete.

“Well, we went 32 years having a rodeo every year. So, it just kind of worked like clockwork after sitting out a year. We had to start over on some things,” CCC President Trent Winings said. “We’ve been working on it ever since we got the go-ahead from the state that we can have an event. We’ve been working fast and furious.”

Winings said other than missing a year, nothing about the rodeo has changed.

“We still have the same events, still have 14 ranches from around a two or three-state area,” Winings said. “We have the same meals Friday night, Saturday night included in the rodeo ticket.”

Friday evening, the event kicked off early with Brats and Brew in the Commercial Exhibit Hall. Saturday will start with a barbecue.

“We’re hoping that it’s going to be really big crowd. Everybody’s ready to get out and do something,” he continued. “We’re very excited. It’s a great event for the community. It’s a great family event. You know, we’d love to see all the kids out here.”

With six people from each of the 14 ranches, Winings said there are 84 contestants.

“It’s working ranch Cowboys, not professional rodeo,” Winings said. “So it’s a lot of fun to watch and they’re very competitive. They all want to win.”

MyHighPlains.com spoke with one cowboy in the stables before the rodeo started. Keith Braim, who works on the Tule Ranch in Silverton, Texas, said they would do their best to take the title.

“Since Coronavirus started there haven’t been many bronc rides or any rodeos at all, and it’s been a while,” Braim said. “So, we’ll see if we can shake the rust off and maybe we can have a little fun.”

Tickets are still available. They are $25 each for those 13 and older, and $10 for kids 7 to 12. The meal is included.