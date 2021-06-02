Coors Cowboy Club holding its cattle drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coors Cowboy Club is holding its cattle drive and 60 longhorns are set to roll through Amarillo.

The cattle drive will be returning to its original route.

It starts at 6 p.m., June 3, at the corner of 11th and Polk St. There will also be staged old west shootouts.

Officials said the longhorns will be on display during the Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo on Friday and Saturday at the tri-state fairgrounds.