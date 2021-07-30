Cooper Wellness Strategies partners with Downtown Athletic Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo’s Downtown Athletic Club (DAC) is partnering with Cooper Wellness Strategies (CWS). The company said it will manage the fitness center beginning in November.

“We are pleased to bring 50 years of proven science and research in preventive medicine and fitness from Cooper Aerobics as we partner with the Downtown Athletic Club and further elevate the member experience,” said David Evans, Vice President of Cooper Wellness Strategies. “We look forward to merging the DAC’s esteemed 24-year history in Amarillo with Dr. Kenneth Cooper’s singular vision of improving the quality and quantity of people’s lives through prevention to expand our Cooper purpose in this community.”

CWS said that the facility will stay open through the three-month transition. Amenities include, “a fitness area with free weights and Technogym strength and cardio equipment, full basketball court, well-appointed locker rooms, group exercise and cycling studios, a spa, kid’s club and café. Cooper Wellness Strategies will implement member engagement programs based on Dr. Kenneth H. Cooper’s 8 Steps to Get Cooperized™, including CooperFit cardiovascular fitness assessments and Cooper® Tracks individualized exercise and education programs.”

“As a longtime admirer of Cooper, our goal in operating the DAC has always been to create a professional environment focused on fitness as a way of life resembling the renowned Cooper Fitness Center in Dallas,” said Margaret Hodge, Owner/President of the Downtown Athletic Club. “I truly believe Cooper is the very best in the industry—being associated with Cooper evokes a sense of pride, professionalism, health and wellness. Together we can provide the best member experience to DAC members and our surrounding Amarillo community.”

CWS said it aims to help build healthier communities by providing services to corporations, health care facilities, residential and senior living communities, as well as medical and commercial fitness centers.