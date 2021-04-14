Drippy, drizzly, and rainy weather

Rain chances look to increase area wide from today through Friday with occasional rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected, and any rainfall amounts will be very light. In fact, the moisture quality would suggest only pockets of drizzle and light showers. With the expected cloud cover and humidity – temperatures will stay chilly with highs only in the 40’s and low 50’s for today, tomorrow, and Friday. Also, the atmosphere may cool enough to allow for a few snowflakes to mix in from time to time, on Friday. No accumulating snow is expected whatsoever!

The weekend looks to stay overcast and cool with low 50’s, while Monday and Tuesday could return to sunshine with highs back in the 60’s and 70’s.

One more note of interest, temperatures could briefly drop to or below freezing on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris